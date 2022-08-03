Susan Mary "Susie" Droessler

June 17, 1945 - July 30, 2022
Stoughton, WI - Susan "Susie" Mary Droessler
Susie "Susie" Mary Droessler, 77, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2022, with her loving husband by her side. Susie had been battling Alzheimer's disease for many years and while the journey was difficult, the kindness and support of family and caregivers was unwavering and appreciated.
Susie grew up in Cuba City, Wisconsin, earned her nursing degree in Madison and raised her family with Paul in Cambridge, Wisconsin. Those who knew Susie will remember her as a passionate woman who loved her family, gardening, and painting. With a cheerful and engaging smile, she loved a good game and a great mystery book.
Susie is survived by her husband of 55 years, Paul Droessler, her children, Angela (Richard) Bravata of Wauwatosa, WI, Bart (Robyn) Droessler of Milton, WI, Brian (Tanya) Droessler of Mount Horeb, WI, Rachel (Andy) Rich of Oconomowoc, WI, and her grandchildren, Christopher, Dylan, Douglas, Liam, Brooke, David, Jacob, Grace, Hannah, Olivia, Faith, Kali, A.J., and Noah. In addition, she is survived by her sisters, Joan Wright, Cuba City, WI, Lynn (Ron) Deiter, Ames, IA, brothers-in-law Pat (Diane) Droessler, Dubuque, IA, Mike (Cathy) Droessler, Platteville, WI, Rob (Terri) Droessler, Cuba City, WI, sisters-in-law Betty Loeffelholz, Cuba City, WI, Joan Helbing, Dickeyville, WI, Linda (Carl) Osterhaus, Dickeyville, WI, and Beth (John) Satory, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents, John Loeffelholz, Sr., and Colette (Staver) Loeffelholz, siblings, John Loeffelholz, Jr. (infancy), Robert Loeffelholz, James Loeffelholz, Donald "Beanie" Loeffelholz, Rebecca Wetter, and Debra Loeffelholz, parents-in-law Norbert and Lorene (Ruhland) Droessler, brothers-in-law Wilbur Wright, Bill Wetter, Dale Helbing, David Droessler, Bob Donovan, and nephew Casey McCabe.
The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and support of Sienna Meadows Memory Care and Agrace Hospice Care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday August 6, 2022, at ST. ANN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 323 N. Van Buren St. Stoughton with Fr. Randy Budnar presiding. Visitation will be held for Susie from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM on Saturday at church. Eulogies will take place at 10:50 AM immediately followed by Mass at 11 AM. Burial will be at Rutland Center Cemetery following the reception at the church.
