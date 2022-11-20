Have you started your checklist yet? You know, THE checklist. The one that starts building up as the holidays inch closer, with line after line of ingredients to get, gifts to grab, and friends to call. It can start to feel overwhelming, but there’s one place that can give you support, inspiration, and help: your library. Here are a few ways your library can help you shelve the stress and embrace the holiday joy this season.

Let’s start with gifts. Before you buy that blender on your sister’s wish list, log onto Consumer Reports, which is free to access online with your library card. You’ll find ratings for hundreds of top products from technology to kitchen gadgets. Read through accurate reviews, compare it to other brands and models, and determine the best quality so your gifts are the ones everyone will want to open. Find the link at www.bridgeslibrarysystem.org/research.