Have you started your checklist yet? You know, THE checklist. The one that starts building up as the holidays inch closer, with line after line of ingredients to get, gifts to grab, and friends to call. It can start to feel overwhelming, but there’s one place that can give you support, inspiration, and help: your library. Here are a few ways your library can help you shelve the stress and embrace the holiday joy this season.
Let’s start with gifts. Before you buy that blender on your sister’s wish list, log onto Consumer Reports, which is free to access online with your library card. You’ll find ratings for hundreds of top products from technology to kitchen gadgets. Read through accurate reviews, compare it to other brands and models, and determine the best quality so your gifts are the ones everyone will want to open. Find the link at www.bridgeslibrarysystem.org/research.
Want to give some homemade love this year and save a bit of money at the same time? It’s time to get crafty! Many local libraries offer programs where you can make incredible pieces, like candles, scrapbook journals, and more. Some even have Makerspaces with access to state-of-the-art tools like sewing machines, laser cutters, Cricut machines, and more. And if you have booklovers in your life, why not ask a librarian for a book recommendation? You can’t ask for better book experts to guide you to the right read for everyone on your list.
Sufganiyot, gingerbread cookies, pumpkin pies…whatever you’re baking this holiday season, the library has both classic and new cookbooks full of delicious recipes and photos that will help bring out your inner baker. You can also borrow magazines like Food Network Magazine or Midwest Living for more cooking inspiration. Many are also available digitally on the Flipster app or Libby app.
As the holidays approach, what better way to get in the holiday spirit than to curl up on the couch with a movie or a good book? Take turns reading holiday favorites like Snowmen At Christmas or The Borrowed Hanukkah Latkes with your kids or grandkids or bust out the popcorn to binge the stack of holiday movies you checked out from the library. We even have a collection of Hallmark Christmas movies you can stream from the free Hoopla app!
Once the family is gathered and school is out for a while, you may start running out of things to do. Good thing the library is full of fun things to borrow! Make memories with puzzles and board games from the library. Borrow an ice cream maker to serve up some sweet treats, take a hike in the woods on snowshoes, or visit an area museum or zoo with an adventure pass. That’s right…all of this is available from the library for free with your library card. The possibilities are endless!
No matter how long your holiday checklist gets, your public library is here to help you have a merry and bright holiday season. We’ll see you soon!