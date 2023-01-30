When the old year turns into a new one every January, we’re told to set new goals, make resolutions, and turn into “better” versions of ourselves. But let’s be honest. We’re all doing the best we can, balancing our responsibilities and caring for ourselves and others.
While we all have dreams and goals we’d like to work toward, it can seem overwhelming to get started and discouraging when February rolls around and we haven’t made the progress we wanted. Making real change in our lives, whether it’s starting a healthy morning routine or learning something new, takes time, patience, and practice. Sometimes it also requires us to invest money or take classes to help make an idea turn into our new reality.
Do you have a goal or dream that’s been hovering in the back of your mind? Maybe you’ve always wanted to start your own business, or you’ve been itching to write a book. Maybe you want to be more confident giving presentations, or you’d like to start meditating regularly. Whatever it is, it’s important to successfully set your goals. A study conducted by Dr. Gail Matthews of Dominican University found that writing down your goal, making a detailed plan of achievable steps, and being accountable to someone else was the “magic formula” for reaching your goal.
Here's another part of the magic formula that’s not cited in Dr. Matthews’ study: your library card. OK, it’s not magic. But it can help you succeed. As you look for information, your library has books, ebooks, and other resources on thousands of topics, and librarians who can find anything you need. There’s study space, WiFi, and tech devices to use if needed. Plus, if you’re looking for classes to get that promotion or enjoy a new hobby, why pay for them? Your library now offers two online learning platforms with thousands of free classes available anytime, anywhere.
Udemy is new at your library; it has thousands of self-guided video courses, and you can download the audio to listen on-the-go too, like a podcast class. There is no deadline to start or stop a course so it’s flexible for your schedule. If English is not your preferred language, thousands of classes are taught in 13 different languages. Udemy is perfect for anyone who enjoys working at their own pace, has very little free time and wants to learn in short bursts, and prefers listening to learn. Because the courses are focused on business, tech, and design, Udemy is best for those looking to advance their careers or improve their work skills. However, personal development courses are sprinkled in there too, so it’s worth browsing through the classes!
If you prefer guided courses, work well with deadlines, and learn best by reading rather than listening, than you may want to try Gale Courses. You’ll find over 360 free classes in career and professional development topics, from writing to photography to computer basics. Classes are more traditional, with text-based lessons and quizzes. They start every six weeks and are led by professional instructors in real time so you can ask questions and interact with your classmates on the discussion boards. “I'm taking a medical terminology class. This field might be my next career step in my new adventure,” one user shared with us.
Both Udemy and Gale Courses are free and accessible online with your library card. Find links and more information at bridgeslibrarysystem.org/library-classes or talk to a librarian about how to get started.
Whenever you take your first steps to reaching your goal, the free classes, books, and expertise available at your library will help you make it happen. Good luck!