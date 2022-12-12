WisPolitics logo (2022)

With a huge state surplus and a new budget plan coming soon from Gov. Tony Evers, education advocates are hoping for money and programs to stem teacher shortages around the state. Already, some concrete proposals are in the mix.

The Department of Public Instruction’s budget includes measures aiming to boost the education workforce amid an acute shortage of teachers and staff.

