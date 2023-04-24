PFLAG is a nonprofit which originated in 1972 because one woman decided to march alongside her son in a gay pride parade with a sign declaring her love for her gay son. Since that time PFLAG has become a national organization. Its mission is to create a caring, just, and affirming world for LGBTQ+ people and those who love them. PFLAG Cambridge was established in October of 2019 to further promote this mission at a local level.
Unfortunately, on April 18, 2023, there was an anti-LGBTQ+ bias incident in our community. This hateful demonstration compounds the challenges we already face. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) gay, lesbian, or bisexual adults are more than twice as likely as heterosexual adults to experience a mental health condition. Transgender individuals are nearly four times as likely to experience a mental health condition. NAMI further states that high school students who identify as gay, lesbian, or bisexual are four times more likely than their straight peers to attempt suicide. And, forty percent of transgender adults have attempted suicide. https://www.nami.org/Your-Journey/Identity-and-Cultural-Dimensions/LGBTQI
What brings people to PFLAG Cambridge? People come to PFLAG Cambridge seeking safety. They are seeking a sense of community belongingness. They are seeking a space in which they are celebrated. They are seeking these things because, as we were reminded on April 18th, belonging in community, and feeling safe are not given, but things that we must create. To every LGBTQ+ person in our community, and to every person who loves an LGBTQ+ person in this community, please know that we support you. We have your back.
PFLAG Cambridge envisions an equitable, inclusive world where every LGBTQ+ person is safe, celebrated, empowered, and loved. Love is what brings people to PFLAG. It urges and inspires us, empowers us, and rouses our courage. In every sense, PFLAG is always leading with love.