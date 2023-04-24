PFLAG is a nonprofit which originated in 1972 because one woman decided to march alongside her son in a gay pride parade with a sign declaring her love for her gay son. Since that time PFLAG has become a national organization. Its mission is to create a caring, just, and affirming world for LGBTQ+ people and those who love them. PFLAG Cambridge was established in October of 2019 to further promote this mission at a local level.

Unfortunately, on April 18, 2023, there was an anti-LGBTQ+ bias incident in our community. This hateful demonstration compounds the challenges we already face. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) gay, lesbian, or bisexual adults are more than twice as likely as heterosexual adults to experience a mental health condition.