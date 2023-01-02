I just returned from the Winter Prelude at the Cambridge High School, which featured the Show Choir, Jazz Band and many individual student performances of holiday and popular music. There are so many talented young people in our community. It was a perfect way to spend a Sunday afternoon, and it was a reminder that our young performing arts musicians deserve a space to practice and perform that doesn’t have to be “torn down” after every performance. The Prelude was held in the gym, which by necessity is multi functional. (Wrestling is practiced on the stage, and placing the wrestling mats back on the stage was part of the tear down.)
In 2020 a referendum seeking funding to construct and operate a Performing Arts Center was not passed, in part due to property tax concerns on the part of the voters. Hearing those concerns, we and the Cambridge Foundation have established a new endowment which has as its major purpose to relieve the property tax burden associated with the construction of any arts oriented facility. The revenue stream from the endowment fund will be designated to cancel out the net operating expenses of such a facility incurred by the district. There is also a segment of the endowment that will be used to cover borrowing costs for such a facility if one is constructed. The overall goal for the endowment is $5.5 million. A significant portion of part one of the endowment is already pledged. This is a creative effort on the part of the late Bill McCarthy, Marian Timmerman, the Cambridge Foundation, and the Cambridge School System.
Endowments are always exciting. The monies are invested in high quality stocks and bonds, and the revenue stream has as its sole purpose to meet concerns of property tax payers. Because my husband, Bill McCarthy and I believe that the arts are a wonderful growth opportunity for young and old alike, we encourage you to pledge your support as you see fit.