Letter to the editor: Endowment announced

I just returned from the Winter Prelude at the Cambridge High School, which featured the Show Choir, Jazz Band and many individual student performances of holiday and popular music. There are so many talented young people in our community. It was a perfect way to spend a Sunday afternoon, and it was a reminder that our young performing arts musicians deserve a space to practice and perform that doesn’t have to be “torn down” after every performance. The Prelude was held in the gym, which by necessity is multi functional. (Wrestling is practiced on the stage, and placing the wrestling mats back on the stage was part of the tear down.)