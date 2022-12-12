Dear Cottage Grove Community,

I want to publicly thank the Friends of the Cottage Grove Library Inc. for their tremendous service to Cottage Grove and our extended community. Over the past year, the Friends have engaged nearly 700 individuals through their free, community-oriented events. Ranging from Earth Day with Your Friends to Lunch and Learns, the Friends’ have offered a variety of library-related programming to enrich residents’ lives and support life-long learning. With about twenty committee members, the group has volunteered hundreds of hours of their time to serve our community.