Solar panels at an Alliant Energy project in Rock County, Wisconsin.

 Alliant Energy

The Town of Christiana’s lawsuit over the proposed Koshkonong solar farm saw its first oral arguments in court last week, with the town winning an initial victory in defining the terms of the suit.

Both residents and the local government in Christiana have spoken out against the project, a 300-megawatt solar array and accompanying 165-megawatt battery system, since its first proposal in 2020. If it moves forward, construction of the plant is expected to see solar panels installed on about 2,300 acres of mostly agricultural land across the towns of Christiana and Deerfield.

