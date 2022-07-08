Overcoming injury, Collin Klade to continue football career at Minnesota State University-Moorhead

In a Week 6 game against Cambria-Friesland, Deerfield wide receiver Collin Klade tore his ACL.
Going up for a catch with a couple of seconds left before halftime, Klade landed awkwardly, lying on the ground in antagonizing pain before being taken off on a stretcher. Klade would leave the stadium in an ambulance, ending his senior season.
Klade had been in talks with multiple coaches about playing college football, but the injury put that career in question. Not only is the recovery time to return to the field typically nine months or more, many athletes still struggle with the ability to cut, stop and pivot – important tools for wide receivers – for another year after that.
So it was no surprise that most football teams stopped communicating with Klade after he got hurt.
The one that didn’t was Minnesota State University-Moorhead. The Division 2 football program still offered Klade a scholarship, and he accepted on Nov. 23, 2021. Klade is planning to study criminal justice in the fall.
“The day I took my visit, I was hooked with the football program,” said Klade. “It truly felt like home, and I got the vibe that the coaches wanted me to succeed and truly cared for me, not only as a player, but as a student.”
MSUM opens the season at 6 p.m. against Sioux Falls on Thursday, Sept. 1, and Klade is hoping he can be on the field with the Dragons, who went 5-6 in 2021.
He is still in the recovery process, working to get back to 100% health.
“I’ve been working with the coaches early in the morning after my lifts,” Klade said. “What they’ve been putting me through has been helping tremendously, and I can’t wait to keep going on the grind.”
The 6-foot-3 Klade stood out for scouts and coaches as not only the tallest player on the Demons, but also a productive one.
He led the Demons with two touchdown catches during the COVID-19-related alternate-fall season of his junior year. In his senior season, Klade led the Demons with 29 catches for 481 yards before his injury.
“As talented as he is, he’s a much more special human being, and that’s what we are going to miss the most about him,” Deerfield football head coach Derek Sweger said.
Sweger got hired to Deerfield when Klade was in seventh grade. At the time, he was teaching at the middle school, and he moved up to the high school when Klade and his class became freshmen.
“Collin may have been the first kid in seventh grade who was completely bought in to what we wanted to do with the football program,” Sweger said. “Getting to follow him on that journey, to have him along the ride, a lot of coaches don’t have the fortune to have.”
Before the injury ended his senior season, Klade was establishing himself as one of the top wide receivers in the Trailways Conference. Klade caught a touchdown pass against Cambridge in week 2 and against Fall River in week 3. In week 4 against East Dubuque, Klade recorded 123 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns.
He even took Trailways All-Conference first team honors as a wide receiver for the 2021 season despite missing the final three games of the season.
“He made time in the weight room, he went to the camps in the offseason, he put together all of his stuff to get more eyes on him, and it paid off,” Sweger said.