LAKE MILLS -- Less than two months away from when Lake Mills EMS ceases its service to four area townships, local leaders are slowly piecing together their plans for future ambulance coverage.
The towns of Lake Mills, Milford, Waterloo and Aztalan, which alongside the city of Lake Mills have relied for decades on the volunteer department, will need new coverage beginning July 1. And while steps have been taken towards finalizing the new plans, there are still plenty of details yet to fall into place.
The Waterloo township last Wednesday voted to edit its contract with the City of Waterloo for fire and EMS coverage, so that the city will cover the sections of the town currently served by LMEMS.
Milford and Lake Mills, which have made commitments to contract with Cambridge Area EMS, are yet to finalize plans as that department seeks a local building to operate an ambulance from.
The town of Aztalan, unable to reach a decision last week on a future provider, is planning a special meeting on Wednesday, May 15 to decide the issue.
Waterloo to expand existing contract
Waterloo town supervisors voted unanimously last week to use the city of Waterloo’s ambulance service to cover the portions of the town that will lapse from LMEMS coverage.
The city’s fire department, which provides both fire and EMS service, already provides ambulance coverage to about two-thirds of the township, with LMEMS only handling portions of the southern end.
Supervisor Jeremy Ellis, who made the motion to expand the city’s coverage, said that he was not comfortable contracting with CAEMS or with Ryan Brothers, whom the city of Lake Mills has chosen for its own service, because neither provider has experience operating in the area.
“I’m sorry, but I am not a gambling man,” Ellis told representatives for the city, who had asked the town to join them in the Ryan Brothers contract.
Despite the board acting on his recommendation, Ellis was less than enthusiastic about the decision.
“I don’t feel good either way,” he said. “There were good options on all three and there were bad options on all three. I’m not really proud of the decision.”
“In two and a half years, you can take my word for it, we will be revisiting this,” he went on, referencing when the current contract between the town and city would expire.
Waterloo fire chief Wesley Benisch said that he was already in the annual process of updating the department’s operational plan, and had been waiting for the town’s decision before submitting anything to the state, in case the service area needed to be modified.
The town currently pays the city for its fire and EMS coverage, and how that pay structure will change with the expanded service area is yet to be determined.
Cambridge EMS seeks location
The towns of Lake Mills and Milford each voted in March to move forward in contracting with Cambridge Area EMS for their ambulance service come July.
But those contracts are yet to be signed, primarily because CAEMS is still seeking a building that could house a local ambulance for the two townships.
The rush to find a location for CAEMS to operate from is, in part, due to the city of Lake Mills decision to contract with Ryan Brothers for their own service, CAEMS director Paul Blount said. The city had offered space in its fire department station to whichever contracted service it chose, meaning that if it had also opted to work with CAEMS, the fire department would have housed an ambulance for the two townships as well. But that option disappeared with the city’s decision.
The lease on a building would need to be paid by the townships, rather than the commission, made up of five municipalities, that governs CAEMS.
“The district can’t fund a building to serve those areas,” Blount said. They’re willing to help, to support, to be involved … but our hands are tied somewhat, financially.”
Last week, Blount sent an email to LMEMS leaders offering to lease the volunteer department’s building, located in the city of Lake Mills, for $1,000 a month. Tom Murphy, LMEMS president, said in an interview that he would bring the offer to his department’s board of directors on Wednesday.
“We haven’t really come back to them with a number as of yet,” Murphy said. “I don’t think the $1,000 would cover all of our expenses. We would still have the utilities and all that kind of stuff.”
Murphy said the decision would be made by the LMEMS board, likely with an advisory vote by all members of the department.
At a Lake Mills Town Board meeting last week, supervisor David Schroeder had asked that Murphy and his colleagues hurry in their decision making.
“Time is getting short here, we’ve really got to escalate,“ Schroeder said.
Schroeder’s eagerness comes both from the looming July 1 deadline for an ambulance to be ready to go, but also from state rules governing EMS providers. Wisconsin ambulance operators that establish new stations are required to submit operational plans to the state Department of Health Services.
The state asks for 60 days to review those plans, and though, Blount said, they can likely be approved more quickly in extraneous circumstances, the townships are now within the 60 days from when they would need approval.
If the townships are unable to find a suitable building by July 1, they would still be served by a CAEMS ambulance, but it would be responding to calls from the Cambridge station, Blount said.