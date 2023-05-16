LAKE MILLS -- Less than two months away from when Lake Mills EMS ceases its service to four area townships, local leaders are slowly piecing together their plans for future ambulance coverage.

The towns of Lake Mills, Milford, Waterloo and Aztalan, which alongside the city of Lake Mills have relied for decades on the volunteer department, will need new coverage beginning July 1. And while steps have been taken towards finalizing the new plans, there are still plenty of details yet to fall into place.