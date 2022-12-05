Four Deerfield wrestlers finished in the top three of their weight classes at the 2022 Jefferson Varsity Invite on Saturday, December 3 at Jefferson High School.

Competing against Brayden Campbell of Jefferson in the 113 weight class, Ruben Bach scored two pins to take first place. Bach lost an 8-6 decision in the first matchup to Campbell before scoring a pin at 5:54 in the second match and another pin at 1:46 in the final match.

