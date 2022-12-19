At the Demon Holiday Invite, the Deerfield wrestling team finished fifth on Friday, Dec. 16 at Deerfield High School.
Ruben Bach won the 113 weight bracket. Bach pinned (3:30) Curtis Wegner and pinned (2:19) Calia Lababidi to win the bracket.
Hayden Frazer finished second in the 126 weight bracket. Frazer scored a pinfall (1:21) against Brett Appel, but was pinned (3:20) by Ian Carl Valdes Trejo.
Joey Treinen took third at 152. Treinen lost by pinfall (2:00) to Braden Troeger, won by pinfall (0:34) against Reuben Hamoonga and lost by pinfall (2:35) to Marcus Volkert.
Hunter Milanowski finished fifth and Jaden Bethel took sixth at 170. Milanowski lost by pinfall (2:12) to Will Wojcik and lost to Beau Allison by pinfall (2:37) in the consolation bracket. Milanowski won the fifth-place match against Bethel by forfeit. Bethel lost by pinfall (1:12) to Dietrich Buchholz and was pinned (1:46) by Wojcik.
Sam Haines scored fourth at 182. Haines lost by pinfall (1:50) to Noah Holzman and lost the third-place match by injury forfeit to Ethan Stengel.
Bryce Casteel placed sixth at 138. Casteel scored a pinfall (3:53) against Wyatt Meyrose before being pinned (3:28) by Carter Ries. In the consolation bracket, Casteel lost by pinfall (5:14) to Ethan Kastenmeier and lost the fifth-place match by pinfall (0:48) to Wyatt Meyrose.
Xavier Valdes wrestled sixth at 220. Valdes lost by pinfall (1:00) to Eduardo Malbaes, was pinned (0:43) by Lincoln Laabs and lost by pinfall (1:34) to Modou Ndene in the fifth-place match.
Team scores: Edgerton 198.5, Madison East 167, Big Foot/Williams Bay 131.5, Riverdale 124.5, Deerfield 78, Mayville 76, Oakfield 52.
