Service and softball: How the tradition of the colors being presented by the Cambridge/Deerfield VFW started

The Cambridge softball team starts each home game the same way.
The softball players and coaches line up along the first and third base lines, while the Cambridge/Deerfield Veterans of Foreign Wars present the colors before the start of the national anthem.
But it wasn’t always that way.
When Cambridge softball coach Dean Freeland took over the program 10 years ago, there wasn’t even a flag pole at the field for the national anthem, let alone a flag ceremony.
“I’ve always appreciated what the flag has meant, and what they’ve done for us in the past,” said Freeland. "It's just meant a lot to me to have something like that."
Having family members who have served in the military, and having a professional baseball background, the flag and national anthem has always been meaningful to Freeland. At the first softball parent meeting, Freeland brought up an idea about having a flag pole for the national anthem.
And the parents delivered.
Joe and Jody Kelter provided the Cambridge softball program with a flag pole from their yard. After painting a softball on top of the pole, the Blue Jays had their flag for the national anthem.
Also at the first parent meeting, Freeland mentioned the possibility of having the VFW or a color guard present the flag for a special opening day ceremony. The VFW attended, and Freeland told them they were welcome back to the field at anytime.
“We thought it was a good idea," said Arvid Bakken. "The kids appreciate it too, you can see it in their eyes. A lot of them say thank you.”
And they haven’t missed a game since.
"We do it every time they play home games," said Bakken.
Three veterans present the American flag, the POW/MIA flag and the Post flag, in that order.
"I've been doing it for 30 years, the flag means everything to me," said Phil Dunaj.
Bakken, Dunaj and Al Bettenhausen are the main members who present the colors. Rick Matheson and Denny Brattlie have also filled in as substitutes.
“A lot of the kids understand that’s what it’s all about,” said Dunaj, who will be flying out to Washington D.C. on a Badger Flight in September. “These guys are my family.”
The VFW members don’t limit themselves to just Cambridge softball. Before COVID-19, the group would present the colors at Deerfield baseball legion games.
“These kids get to understand what it’s about because I don’t know if we do enough in our world today to give them credit other than Veteran’s Day, Memorial Day and Fourth of July,” said Freeland. “My dream would be to have a fly over when they are out on the field.”