Installation will soon begin on a rural broadband expansion project in the Town of Deerfield.
The project will see underground fiber optic trunk cables installed throughout the township, paving the way for homes and businesses to be connected to Spectrum’s broadband network.
Work on the first two of six areas is expected to begin in June. The Deerfield Town Board approved permits for the required road work at its April meeting. The two approved sections encompass the western and northwestern regions of the township.
The project is funded by a $5 billion push by Spectrum to expand service in unserved rural communities around the country. Included in that sum is $1 billion of federal funds awarded to the company in a 2020 FCC auction. Spectrum parent Charter Communications received over $3 million for work in Dane County specifically.
In the Town of Deerfield, Spectrum expects the three rounds of work to bring service to a total of 350 to 400 locations, spokesperson Kim Haas said in an email.
The trunk cable installation will not directly connect homes and businesses to Spectrum’s network. That work comes after installations are finished.
“After the trunk line is established, it’s on the customer to say when they want service,” Kurt Little, a Spectrum representative, told the board. “We will send out a notice when that time comes.”
Locations within 1,500 feet of trunk cable installations will be hooked up to the network free of charge, but will still pay standard rates for service after the connection is made.
The first round of installations will include: Oak Park Road from Interstate 94 south to St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church, Holzhueter Road, Nesheim Road, portions of Black Oak Trail, Burve Road, Smith Drive, Gunderson Lane, Gotzion Road, Larson Hollow Road, Graffin Road, Dahl Road, Dvorak Road, Hommen Road, Saddlebred Lane, Kessenich Lane, Hommen Lane, Schlueter Road, Nelson Lane, Liberty Road, portions of Olstad Road and Saddle Ridge Road.
The maps for the later rounds of installations are still being developed, Little said.
The town board approved permits for the road work, but required a $190,000 bond from Spectrum, to ensure that restoration and landscaping is properly done after the installations. The road work will be done by Spectrum subcontractor Unite Utility, of Stoughton.