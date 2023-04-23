The Deerfield softball team swept Williams Bay in a doubleheader on Thursday, April 20 at Williams Bay High School.

In the first game, junior Chloe Moore held Williams Bay to just one hit in a Deerfield 16-0 win. Moore pitched three innings, recording five strikeouts and allowing just two walks.

