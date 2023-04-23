Addison Klein and Chloe Moore each pitch one-hitters as Deerfield softball sweeps Williams Bay By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Apr 23, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Deerfield softball team swept Williams Bay in a doubleheader on Thursday, April 20 at Williams Bay High School. Deerfield softball looking to bounce back after losses this week to Waterloo and Juda/AlbanyIn the first game, junior Chloe Moore held Williams Bay to just one hit in a Deerfield 16-0 win. Moore pitched three innings, recording five strikeouts and allowing just two walks. Lily Betthauser's two-run single in the fifth gives Deerfield softball its first win of the seasonAt the plate, freshman Riley Fisher led the Demons with four RBIs, going two-for-three with a double.Sophomore Lydia Mack went three-for-three with three RBIs, while sophomore Addison Klein, senior Grace Brattlie and sophomore Rylee Betthauser each recorded two RBIs.Senior Addison Kapral and freshman Lily Betthauser also drove in a run. Kris Hahn throws no-hitter; Deerfield baseball team sweeps Williams BayIn the second game, Klein pitched a one-hitter in a Deerfield 19-0 win. Klein pitched three innings, recording five strikeouts and not issuing a walk. Deerfield Public Library presents: What Can YOU Do about Climate Change?At the plate, Mack went two-for-three with three RBIs, three runs scored and a double. Freshman Rowan Lasack drove in two runs and crossed the plate three times.Klein, senior Kylee Fankhauser and Fisher also added two RBIs, while Rylee Betthauser and senior Karlee Berge drove in a run.Deerfield is 8-4 overall and is in third place in the Trailways-South Conference with a record of 6-1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deerfield Softball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Dane man killed, Lodi man arrested on vehicular homicide after three-vehicle crash in Dane Questions raised after transgender student undressed in Sun Prairie East girls locker room Sun Prairie Area School District responds to transgender student undressing in girls locker room Poynette man killed in two-vehicle crash in Arlington Lodi couple recognized for contributions and local celebrity Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!