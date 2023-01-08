The Cambridge wrestling team saw two wrestlers place in the top-five at the Rocket Scramble held at Cedar Grove-Belgium High School on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Aiden Sperle wrestled to a fourth-place finish at 152. In pool wrestling, Sperle went 0-3, but in the bracket, Sperle won a 15-5 major decision against Anthony Decker to take fourth.

