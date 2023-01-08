Clayton Stenjem finished fourth at 113.Stenjem had three losses in pool wrestling, but pinned (3:38) Ethan Hoyer in the bracket to finish fourth.
Mason Sonnenberg took ninth at 126. In pool wrestling, Sonnenberg pinned (0:50) Anthony Thames-Marti, pinned (0:47) Jaden Harris and pinned (1:46) Kaden Arndt. In the bracket, Sonnenberg lost an 11-3 major decision to Spencer Siezewski.
Gunnar Sperle finished ninth at 182. In pool wrestling, Sperle had three byes and lost by pinfall (3:00) to Mac Jacobs in the bracket.
Tyce Bettenhausen scored 11th at 138. In pool play, Bettenhausen went 1-2 with a 12-11 win against Breckin Hinz. In the bracket, Bettenhausen was pinned (0:33) by Gavin Davies.
Cambridge finished 15th as a team with 188 points.
Watertown Luther Prep 42, Cambridge 36
The Cambridge wrestling team scored five pinfalls in a 42-36 loss to Watertown Luther Prep on Thursday, Jan. 5 at Cambridge High School.
Clayton Stenjem pinned (0:49) Isaiah Schroeder at 113, Travis Colts pinned (2:00) Isaiah Sullivan at 145, Owain Nelles pinned (4:14) Silas Hilmer at 152, Aiden Sperle pinned (2:39) Phil McCaskill at 160 and Gunnar Sperle pinned (3:29) Silas Winkel at 182. Mason Sonnenberg earned a forfeit win at 126 for Cambridge.
For Watertown Luther Prep, Chuy Medina pinned (1:54) Jamayne Flom-Pressley at 220, Aleksei Soloviyov won a 10-8 decision against Tyce Bettenhausen at 138 and Michael Hansen won a 9-5 decision against Sam Hanson at 170. Luther Prep earned forfeit wins at 285, 106, 120, 132 and 195.