Cambridge softball wins regional with upset win over Brodhead

The Cambridge softball team needed a strong pitching performance from senior Emma Nottestad to pull off an upset of Brodhead, the second-ranked team in Division 3.
Nottestad delivered, pitching a four-hit complete-game shutout in a Cambridge 2-0 upset win over the top-seeded Cardinals on Friday, May 26 in the regional championship game.
After play was postponed on Thursday with two innings played, the Blue Jays took advantage in the third. Sophomore Saveea Freeland drove in junior Hannah Larson on a single, putting Cambridge up 1-0.
In the top of the fifth, Cambridge (13-6) pushed its lead to 2-0 after Freeland scored on a wild pitch. With a two-run lead, Nottestad retired the Cardinals in order in the bottom of the fifth.
Nottestad gave up a two-out double in the sixth, but got out of the inning with a groundout. In the seventh, Nottestad retired Brodhead in order to clinch the 2-0 victory.
Cambridge advances to face Poynette (17-5) on Tuesday, May 31.
Cambridge 2, Brodhead 0
Cambridge 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 2 3 0
Brodhead 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottestad (W; 7-4-0-0-3-1); B: Young (L; 7-3-2-2-16-4).
Leading hitters — C: Larson 1x2, Freeland 2x3; B: Young 2B, Risum 2x3, Hafen 1x3.
Cambridge 4, Lakeside Lutheran 3
Kate Downing and Saveea Freeland both delivered clutch hits in the seventh inning as Cambridge edged host Lakeside Lutheran 4-3 in a WIAA Division 3 regional softball semifinal on Tuesday, May 24.
The Blue Jays — seeded fifth — scored three runs with one away in the seventh. Hannah Larson and Audrianne Kieler got the rally going with back-to-back singles. Freeland then connected on a two-run triple to right to make it 3-1 Cambridge. Downing followed with what proved to be a much-needed insurance score, doubling home Freeland on a fly ball to center.
Lakeside — seeded fourth — loaded the bases with one out in the home half of the frame, eventually cutting the deficit to 4-3 on a two-run single to left by Nora Statz.
Cambridge (12-6) starter Emma Nottestad got Kendall Lemke to pop out to left for the second out. The Warriors’ Chloe Berg singled up the middle and Abby Meis was thrown out trying to score from second by centerfielder Taylor Stenklyft to end it.
“This was a great game,” Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said. “Both teams played a very evenly-matched game. It came down to the last inning. Congratulations to Cambridge. We have a lot to be proud of tonight even though the score didn’t come out in our favor.
“I am so proud of the girls for putting together a rally in the seventh inning to answer their half.”
Nottestad allowed three runs (one earned) in a complete-game seven-hitter, striking out three with two walks to earn the win.
Lakeside starter Kieghtan Rank allowed four earned on eight hits, striking out four, in seven frames in the loss.
Stenklyft singled home a run with two away in the Blue Jay first. The Warriors (14-7) knotted it at 1 on a sacrifice bunt by Rank, scoring Berg, in the third.
Freeland, who plays shortstop, threw out a runner at the plate to end the Lakeside third.
Rank got out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth and Nottestad stranded a pair of runners in scoring position in the sixth.
“We played good defense all night,” Doering said. “We just couldn’t get a solid hit in a couple of situations in the middle innings to get a run.”
Kieler and Downing contributed two hits apiece for Cambridge, while Berg was 4-for-4 for Lakeside.
The Warriors won the regular-season meeting 9-1 on April 8. The Blue Jays also had the upper hand in last season’s regional semifinal, earning an 11-6 win.
CAMBRIDGE 4, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3
Cambridge 100 000 3 — 4 8 3
Lakeside 010 000 2 — 3 7 1
Leading hitters — C: Kieler 2x4, Downing 2x3 (2B), Freeland (3B); LL: Berg 4x4, Meis (3B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottestad W; 7-7-3-1-3-2; LL: Rank L; 7-8-4-4-4-2.