KOHLER — Cambridge and Kohler were nip and tuck coming down the stretch in their pursuits of the state title.
The Blue Bombers made more birdies and held off the Blue Jays for state supremacy.
The Cambridge boys golf team shot 331 on Tuesday — the second day of the WIAA Division 3 State Boys Golf Tournament at the Meadow Valley Course at Blackwolf Run — to finish second overall.
Kohler, which trailed by four shots entering play Tuesday, fired a 322, posting a two-round total of 643 to successfully defend its D3 title won last season in Wisconsin Dells. Cambridge finished with a two-round tally of 648.
The Blue Bombers came roaring out of the gates, combining to make five birdies on the first nine holes (the back nine on the Meadow Valley Course). The two sides spent the last nine holes of the event either tied or within a handful of shots. Kohler No. 1 golfer Reece Breitenbach shot a 4-over 76, including 36 on the back nine. No. 2 player Everett Schroeder shot 75. Kohler held a 10-1 advantage in birdies made Tuesday.
“Our youth came out today,” Cambridge boys golf coach Travis Galston said. “We’ve never been in a situation where we’re in a two-day tournament. I could tell we were nervous on the first tee and it showed.
“Kohler playing on their home course makes a huge difference. Them playing on their home course was the biggest advantage overall. When it comes down to it, that’s a huge advantage having played a course a lot of times when you’re under pressure. They started out hot and we didn’t.”
For the Blue Jays, who also finished runner up in their last state team appearance in 2009, putts weren’t dropping as consistently as they were on the previous day and the team found a handful of big numbers.
“You can’t replicate playing for a state title in practice,” Galston said. “Kohler made long putts for birdies, pars and bogies. They hit putts from 25 to 30 feet on multiple occasions. When they do that, there’s not much you can do except tip your cap.”
Junior Nick Buckman shot 77 for the second consecutive round and finished fourth overall. He birdied the par-5 fourth for the second straight day.
“On the last hole we were down two strokes and Nick was one stroke from being in first individually. We went for the green and tried to make a birdie. He hit it into the water and ended up taking triple.
“If we played it safe, we would have lost by two. We talked about it and determined we would have rather gone for it than second guess ourselves later for having played it safe.”
Sophomore Cade Nottestad and freshman Matt Buckman, who both shot 80 on day one, carded matching 84s on day two and tied for 10th individually.
Freshman Kian Bystol-Flores carded an 86 for a two-round total of 166. Senior Max Heth shot 95-89.
“Max made a huge improvement from last year to this year,” Galston said. “Last year was his first year playing competitive golf. He went from a kid who could not break 100 in individual events to today he shoots 89 at the state tournament.
“We’re proud of him to put in the effort to get better. He went from finishing 30th in conference two years ago to finishing one shot short of being on the all-conference team this year.
“You couldn’t ask for anything better as a senior. It’s remarkable to make a big jump like that. He should be proud of himself.”
The Blue Jays carded four triple bogies and one quadruple bogey on the 6,482-yard championship course.
The Blue Jays return four of their top five golfers. Galston envisions a performance like this on the state stage as something that bodes well for the programs short and long-term future.
“It was a lot of fun,” Galston said of the team’s season, which included conference, regional and sectional championships. “To be this young and have the success we’ve had is great. We got on a roll toward the end of the year.
“We had struggles with being a young team early on. I thought we’d be good, but when you get into the season you never know what’s going to happen. I didn’t want to put too much pressure or expectations on the kids. I knew if we could put it all together we could make a push for the title.
“It’s fun to coach kids who want to put the time and effort in in practice. It makes my job easier.
“As much as it hurts to get second, to get over the hump and get to state is going to bode well for the future. There is going to be some more Cambridge kids who want to get into golf after seeing what these kids did this week. Playing at state in that environment is a fun experience.”
Mineral Point (684) placed third and Marathon was fourth (709).
DIVISION 3
Team scores—Kohler 321-322—643; Cambridge 317-331—648; Mineral Point 339-345—684; Marathon 347-362—709; Lancaster 380-367—747; Ladysmith 377-377-754; Wabeno/Laona 407-378—785; Glenwood City 395-391—786.
Top 10 individuals—1, Trey Oswald, Orfordville Parkview, 75-75—150; 2 (tie), Noah Kirsch, Lancaster, 80-72—152; Reece Breitenbach, Kohler, 76-76—152; 4, Nick Buckman, Cambridge, 77-77—154; 5 (tie), Conner Krach, Wausau Newman, 78-77-155; Spencer Lynch, Neenah St. Mary, 77-78-155; 7, Everett Schroeder, Kohler, 83-75—158; 8, Noah Gage, Marathon, 78-81—159; 9, Carson Kroll, Mineral Point, 80-81—161; 10 (tie), Kaden Bailey, Marinette St. Thomas Aquinas, 82-82—164; Cade Nottestad, Cambridge, 80-84-164; Matt Buckman, Cambridge, 80-84—164; Jacob Ganga, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, 86-80—166.