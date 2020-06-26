The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games have been cancelled for 2020. The games were supposed to be held Aug. 4-5 at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
The WBCA made the announcement on Friday morning on Twitter. According @WisBCA: We are sorry to announce that we are canceling the 2020 WBCA All Star Games. It is one of the toughest decisions we have had to make as an organization.
Deerfield senior guard//forward Tyler Haak was selected to play in the Division 5 game.
