Cambridge sophomore guard/forward Saveea Freeland (21) attacks the basket with Lakeside Lutheran senior guard Carly Paske defending during the first half of Monday's nonconference game at Cambridge High School. The Blue Jays lost 60-54 in overtime and Freeland scored a game-high 21 points.
Senior forward Lily Schuetz led four players in double-figures scoring with 13 points as Lakeside Lutheran’s girls basketball team beat host Cambridge 60-54 in overtime of a nonconference game on Monday.
The Warriors used a 9-0 run to build a 27-18 halftime edge. The Blue Jays rallied to force the extra session, where Lakeside (6-1) held a 15-9 edge.
Senior forward Claire Liddicoat finished with 11 points for the Warriors, who have won five straight, and junior guard Marin Riesen and sophomore forward Ava Stein totaled 10 points apiece. Senior guard Carly Paske and junior forward Jenna Shadoski had seven points each for Lakeside, which beat Cambridge (5-2) for the fourth straight time.
Sophomore guard/forward Saveea Freeland led the Blue Jays with 21 points and senior forward Mayah Holzhueter chipped in 16, including 14 after halftime. Freshman guard Brooke Stenklyft tallied 10 points.
“We just went on some runs and just chipped away there in the second half right up to the final seconds,” Cambridge girls basketball coach Kelly Cunningham said.
Cunningham credited Freeland for her effort on both ends.
“Offensively and defensively, she’s just in the right places at the right times because she puts herself in those positions,” Cunningham said. “She’s hustling, she’s crashing the boards, she’s looking for outside shots and she’s finishing much better around the rim.”
Lakeside went 13-for-16 from the line in the extra session, including a 6-of-6 effort by Riesen, who scored all of her points after halftime, and a 4-for-4 effort by Paske.
The Blue Jays play Cuba City on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at their home tournament at 10:30 a.m.