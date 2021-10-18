WATERTOWN — Deerfield/Cambridge’s girls and boys cross country teams each finished second in the Capitol South at the conference meet at Brandt-Quirk Park on Saturday.
Winning the individual Capitol South title in the girls race was freshman McKenna Michel, who placed third overall behind a pair of Capitol North runners in 21 minutes, 8.1 seconds. The top seven Capitol South runners in the race earn first team all-conference honors.
Sophomores Mara Brown (tenth, 22:20) and Ella Arenz (13th, 22:43) and junior Gillian Thompson (14th, 23:06) earned second team honors. Sophomore Kylee Lonigro (17th, 24:12) also contributed to Deerfield/Cambridge’s 55 point total.
Deerfield/Cambridge’s boys produced three top ten finishers. Senior Zach Huffman (fourth, 17 minutes, 52 seconds) and sophomore Martin Kimmel (fifth, 18:03) earned first team all-conference honors. Junior Kalob Kimmel (eighth, 18:37) made the second team. Junior Kaleb Regoli (17th, 19:44) and senior Carter Brown (20th, 20:15) rounded out the team score of 54 points.
Next up is the sectional race at UW-Parkside in Kenosha on Saturday. The girls race starts at 12:25 p.m., followed by the boys race at 1:10 p.m.
Capitol South boys — New Glarus/Monticello 31, Deerfield/Cambridge 54, Belleville 62, Marshall 84, Waterloo 146
Capitol South girls — New Glarus/Monticello 28, Deerfield/Cambridge 55, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 64, Belleville 96, Waterloo 144