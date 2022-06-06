LA CROSSE — This wasn’t the finish to the season that Deerfield senior Dayton Lasack or junior Steffi Siewert were hoping for, but both athletes savored the positives of their experience at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships.
Lasack endured painful disappointment when he was disqualified from the Division 3 boys 300 hurdles after clipping the last hurdle and knocking it into another lane, which forced the WIAA to allow two other hurdlers a re-running of the race. But he still had the 110 high hurdle finals too look forward to after running the second-fastest time in the trials in 14.90 seconds. He also helped the 1,600 relay team make it into the finals as the sixth seed.
"I was a little too close to the last hurdle, so I stutter-stepped it, but I still clipped it and knocked it into the hurdle next to me,” Lasack said. "I would have gone into the finals as the 1 seed. That's been my race since day one, so that's tough. I had to make sure it didn't affect any of my other races. I didn't want to hurt my boys in the 4 by 4.”
On Saturday, Lasack matched his seed in the 110s to earn a second place medal in 15.29. He was eighth in this race at the state meet a year ago.
"For running into a headwind, I think all the times were a little slower,” Lasack said. "I'm pretty happy with my race. It's just so much different than when it's the first time coming in. Last year, I was so much more nervous. This time, it was more confidence. I think that made a big difference.”
After racing to a 3:31.46 time in the trials, Deerfield’s boys 1,600 relay team of sophomore Martin Kimmel, junior Kalob Kimmel, junior Tobias Arenz and Lasack finished seventh in the finals in 3:32.02.
Lasack began in track and field in eighth grade.
"As the years have gone on, it's meant more and more to me,” Lasack said. "It's definitely a big part of my life. A lot of work has gone into it.”
Siewert made her second trip to state as the defending 100 meter dash champion and 200 meter dash runner-up. She still medaled again in both events, but stood a bit lower on the podium.
In the 100 trials, Siewert took the top seed into the finals with a time of 12.53 in the trials. In the finals, she took third in 12.83.
Siewert had to claw her way into the 200 finals after an eighth place trials time of 26.39. She moved up two spots in the finals to place sixth in 26.64.
Still, Siewert left La Crosse with three more medals after placing fourth in the long jump with a leap of 17-1 3/4. It marked her first trip to state in that event.
"It's a long weekend,” Siewert said. “I did not make it in the long jump last year. This year, I tied our school record. I think just bringing more speed to the board (helped). I was a little bit slower last year. It was my first year doing long jump last year, so it was just about gaining experience.
"I wasn't as satisfied (with my sprint results) this year, but I tried my hardest, so that's all that matters. My starts could have been a little better for the 100, at least. That 200 is really hard on the far lanes. That is so hard. Just nerves at times (can be a factor). I made it here and that's all that matters. It's a big stage. It was a good experience.”
Deerfield’s 3,200 boys relay team of Arenz, Kalob Kimmel, junior Pierce Manning and Martin Kimmel placed seventh in 8:32.82. Senior Vince Mancheski took 15th in 42-3 1/4.