Clayton Mathwig pitched a one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts as Deerfield won its home opener 10-0 over Fall River on Thursday, April 29.
DEERFIELD 10, FALL RIVER 0
Fall River 000 00 — 0 0 0
Deerfield 101 17 — 10 1 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D (Mathwig W, 5-3-0-0-11-2), FR (Staszak L)
FALL RIVER - Deerfield's baseball team opened the season with a 2-1 win over Fall River on Tuesday, April 27.
Kadin Matheson pitched six innings and earned the decision, allowing one earned run on two hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk. Cal Fisher struck out three in relief to end it.
Clayton Mathwig and Parker Massey drove in Deerfield’s runs in the top of the seventh.
DEERFIELD 2, FALL RIVER 1
Deerfield 000 000 2 — 2 2 0
Fall River 000 000 1 — 1 2 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D (Fisher 1-0-0-0-3-1, Matheson W 6-2-1-1-10-1), FR (Tavs 1-0-0-0-1-0, Neuman L 6-1-2-0-4-4)
Leading hitters — D (Mathwig RBI, Massey RBI), FR (Tavs 2B)
