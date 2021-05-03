Morgan Mack pitched a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts in Deerfield’s 15-0 Trailways South win over Fall River on Thursday, April 29.
Karlee Berge and Ashlee Ballmoos each drove in three runs for the Demons, while Addison Kapral and Mack each added two RBIs.
DEERFIELD 15, FALL RIVER 0
Fall River 000 0 — 0 2 0
Deerfield 212 (10) — 15 5 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — FR (Tramburg L, 3-2-5-1-1-3, Morton .1-3-10-3-0-2), D (Mack 4-2-0-0-8-2)
Leading hitters — D (Kapral 2B, 2BI, Berge 3B, 3BI, Ballmoos 2B, 3BI, Damon 2B, Eickhoff RBI, Mack 2BI)
DEERFIELD 15, FALL RIVER 1
FALL RIVER — Deerfield opened the season with a 15-1 road win over Fall River on Tuesday, April 27.
Dami Ament struck out 14 and allowed one run on two hits over five innings. Morgan Mack had two hits and drove in three runs. Hailey Eickhoff also had three RBIs. Ament helped her own cause with two RBIs.
DEERFIELD 15, FALL RIVER 1
Deerfield 130 (10)1 — 15 5 1
Fall River 000 10 — 1 2 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D (Ament W 5-2-1-0-14-2), FR (Tramburg L, 3.1-3-7-2-1-5, Bartz 1.2-2-8-2-0-2)
Leading hitters — D (Damon RBI, Ament 2BI, Fankhauser RBI, Brattlie 2B, RBI, Eickhoff 2B, 3BI, Mack 2B, 3BI), FR (Fietz 3B)
