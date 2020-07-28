CAMBRIDGE — Beaver Dam’s Phil Wuesthoff won the Newville Auto Salvage 50-lap feature, held on July 25 at Jefferson Speedway.
Other feature winners included Bobby Selsing Jr. of Fort Atkinson (Sportsman), Josh Marx of Dousman (International), Jared Vike of Lannon (Hobby Stock) and Nick Newton of Lake Mills (Bandit).
The second Tournament of Destruction will take place at Jefferson Speedway this Saturday, Aug. 1. Seating will be limited at Wisconsin’s Action Track, so to purchase tickets in advance log onto: https://jeffersonspeedway.ticketspice.com/tournament-of-destruction-round-2.
Jefferson Speedway is located halfway between Jefferson and Cambridge on Highway 18.
