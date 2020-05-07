CHRIS DOYLE
Buy Now

CHRIS DOYLE

Deerfield High School

Sports you played in high school: Football, Basketball, Track, and Baseball

Favorite sports moment: Going to State for Basketball

Favorite school subject: Math

Post high school plans: Madison Area Technical College

Song you’re listening to right now: Lean Wit Me By: Juice Wrld

Favorite place to eat: Taco Bell

I like competing against: Palmyra

Motto/saying: Yessirr

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.