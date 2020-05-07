CHRIS DOYLE
Deerfield High School
Sports you played in high school: Football, Basketball, Track, and Baseball
Favorite sports moment: Going to State for Basketball
Favorite school subject: Math
Post high school plans: Madison Area Technical College
Song you’re listening to right now: Lean Wit Me By: Juice Wrld
Favorite place to eat: Taco Bell
I like competing against: Palmyra
Motto/saying: Yessirr
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.