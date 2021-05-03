CUBA CITY — Deerfield’s softball team split two games at the Cuba City tournament on Saturday.
The Demons (3-1) defeated Cuba City 10-0 in five innings. Morgan Mack struck out five in a five-hit shutout. Dani Ament had two runs including a double and drove in three runs. Kylie Damon scored two runs and had a triple and an RBI.
Deerfield lost to Dodgeville 3-1. Ament went the distance and took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts and two walks over seven innings. The Demons were held to just two hits in the loss. One of them was a triple by Ashlee Ballmoos.
DEERFIELD 10, CUBA CITY 0 (5)
Cuba City*000*00*—*0*5*1
Deerfield*028*00*—*10*13*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Mack (W; 5-5-0-0-5-0).
Leading hitters — D: Ament 2x2 (R, 2B, 3BI), Damon 2x3 (2R, 3B, BI).
DODGEVILLE 3, DEERFIELD 1
Dodgeville*000*100*0*—*1*2*1
Deerfield*100*020*0*—*3*8*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Dod: Lord (W; 7-2-1-1-7-2); Dee: Ament (L; 7-8-3-2-3-2).
Leading hitters — Dod: White 3x4, Mikrut 2x4 (3BI), Graber 2x2; Dee: Ballmoos (3B).
