Austin Anderson was perfect against Beachwood.

Heavy on talent and experience, Deerfield baseball expected to compete with the very best in Division 3

The junior pitcher tossed a perfect game in a Deerfield baseball 8-0 win over Beachwood on Friday, March 31 at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Deerfield baseball: Cal Fisher earns player of the year for Trailways-South; Austin Anderson first team all-conference, Jackson Drobac, Adam Suess and Eric Staszak second team; Tommy Lees honorable mention
Cal Fisher signs letter of intent to play for Florida State
Overcoming injury, Collin Klade to continue football career at Minnesota State University-Moorhead
Eric Staszak signs with Ripon College to play college soccer

