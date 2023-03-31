Senior Eric Staszak also hit a home run, hitting a two-run blast in the fifth to score Fisher. Senior Tommy Lees hit a two-run double in the fourth to score sophomores Stephen Bagley and Bryce Eickoff.
Erik Deal of Summit Day recorded four RBIs as the Deerfield baseball team lost 13-5 to Summit Day on Wednesday, March 30 at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Deal recorded a three-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning and walked with the bases loaded in the third.
Deerfield senior Eric Staszak went two-for-three with two RBIs. Senior Cal Fisher hit a double and a triple, scoring two runs and recording an RBI. Junior Austin Anderson scored two runs, while sophomore Stephen Bagley also scored a run.
Deerfield 8, Friends’ Central 4
With all of its all-conference players returning to the squad from last season, the Deerfield baseball team is loaded with talent in the batter’s box and in the field.
Two games into the season, it appears the Demons have another player poised for a breakout season to add to their arsenal.
Kris Hahn.
After the junior pitched six innings in a win against West Geauga, Hahn recorded three RBIs in a Deerfield baseball 8-4 win over Friends’ Central on Wednesday, March 29 at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Hahn drove in junior Adam Suess on a sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth inning, and hit a two-run single in the sixth to score Suess and senior Eric Staszak. Suess also recorded a strong day at the plate, going two-for-five with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Junior Austin Anderson and sophomore Stephen Bagley each recorded an RBI. On the mound, senior Cal Fisher pitched 5 ⅔ innings with 11 strikeouts to earn the win.
Deerfield 3, West Geauga 1
Only needing three hits, the Deerfield baseball team was powered by the long ball in a 3-1 win over West Geauga at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Tuesday, March 28.
Senior Cal Fisher hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning, while junior Austin Anderson scored sophomore Stephen Bagley with a two-run homer in the third.
Junior Kris Hahn earned the win, pitching six innings with nine strikeouts and allowing one unearned run. Senior Tommy Lees earned the save, pitching the seventh inning. Lees gave up a hit and a walk, but recorded a pop-out with runners on third and first to end the ball game.