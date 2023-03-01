CAMBRIDGE -- The Blue Jays defense shut down the Randolph offense in a Cambridge boys basketball 52-32 win in the first round of regionals on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Cambridge High School.

“We were terrific on defense, we were able to limit what they wanted to do,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Jeffrey. “They like to get into the lane… we knew they weren’t going to make a lot of shots from the outside, so we were able to close down the lane.”