Cambridge freshman guard Jett Horton hangs at the basket and is fouled by Randolph senior forward Bryce Rataczak (20) during the first half of Tuesday's Division 4 regional quarterfinal at CHS. The Blue Jays won 52-32.
CAMBRIDGE -- The Blue Jays defense shut down the Randolph offense in a Cambridge boys basketball 52-32 win in the first round of regionals on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Cambridge High School.
“We were terrific on defense, we were able to limit what they wanted to do,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Jeffrey. “They like to get into the lane… we knew they weren’t going to make a lot of shots from the outside, so we were able to close down the lane.”
Cambridge sophomore Drew Holzhueter was tasked with guarding Randolph’s leading scorer, Karter Meredith. Meredith, who was averaging 15.4 points per game for Randolph (13-12 overall), was held to just eight points. On offense, Holzhueter reached double figures with 10 points scored.
Leading the way for Cambridge (14-11) was junior Devin Schuchart. Schuchart recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds and scored a game-high 14 points.
“That was a great sign for us that he was able to contribute more offensively last night,” said Jeffrey. “When we can get three players in double figures really has helped offensively.”
The other Blue Jay to reach double figures was sophomore Matt Buckman, who scored 13 points.
Senior Nick Buckman added eight points, freshman Jett Horton recorded five points and sophomore Kiefer Parish contributed two points. Cambridge held a 25-18 lead at the half.
“Early on, I thought you saw some nerves from a young team for some of them being their first experience in a tournament game,” said Jeffrey. “We were a little bit rushed on offense, but thankfully we were able to slow some things down, we went to a couple of set plays and offenses to try settle us down a little bit.”
Cambridge advances to face Darlington (21-3) at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 3 in the regional semifinal. The winner of that game will face the winner of Marshall/Pardeeville in the regional championship.