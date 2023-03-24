Cambridge sophomore Brooke Stenklyft was named as an honorable mention on the Girls Division 4 All-State Team.

Brooke Stenklyft named to the Capitol-South All-Conference first team; Saveea Freeland named to second team
Brooke Stenklyft
Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft goes up for a shot against St. Thomas More. Stenklyft was named an as honorable mention on the Division 4 All-State Team. 

After averaging 10 points per game as a freshman, Stenklyft recorded 20.4 points per game this season. Stenklyft increased to 45% shooting from the field after averaging 37% as a freshman.

