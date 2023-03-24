hot Brooke Stenklyft named as an honorable mention on the Division 4 girls basketball all-state team By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Mar 24, 2023 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cambridge sophomore Brooke Stenklyft was named as an honorable mention on the Girls Division 4 All-State Team. Brooke Stenklyft named to the Capitol-South All-Conference first team; Saveea Freeland named to second team Buy Now Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft goes up for a shot against St. Thomas More. Stenklyft was named an as honorable mention on the Division 4 All-State Team. Calahan Steed After averaging 10 points per game as a freshman, Stenklyft recorded 20.4 points per game this season. Stenklyft increased to 45% shooting from the field after averaging 37% as a freshman. Brooke Stenklyft scores 30; Cambridge girls basketball opens conference play with win against BellevilleStenklyft was a first team all-conference selection this season after being named to the second team as a freshman. Cambridge's Ben Hottman earns state recognition in martial arts Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge Girls Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Sun Prairie Plan Commission backs Dave’s Guitar Shop, Cousins, third Starbucks Wisconsin’s renewable energy wave is prompting some farmers to lease land for fields of solar panels Developer breaks ground on Poynette's Point Gardens Ganske speaks to Sun Prairie school board about cease and desist letter Cambridge football coach Michael Klingbeil steps down as football coach and will be stepping down from athletic director's position Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!