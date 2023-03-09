A pair of Cambridge girls basketball players were named to the Capitol-South All-Conference Team.

Brooke Stenklyft and Mya Lehmann named to Capitol-South All-Conference team

Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft earned first team all-conference honors. Stenklyft set a Cambridge girls basketball single-season record with 510 points scored this season.

Brooke Stenklyft
Cambridge sophomore Brooke Stenklyft goes up for a shot against St. Thomas More on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Stenklyft was named to the Capitol-South All-Conference first team. 
Saveea Freeland
Junior Saveea Freeland drives to the basket against St. Thomas More on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Freeland was named to the Capitol-South All-Conference second team. 
