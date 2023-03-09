Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft earned first team all-conference honors. Stenklyft set a Cambridge girls basketball single-season record with 510 points scored this season.
“For a sophomore, she had a really nice season,” said Cambridge head coach Doug Pickarts. “A goal she has is to expand her game for next year, be a little more consistent outside, at the free throw line and Brooke has a lot of upside. She’ll put in a lot of hard work this summer and you’re going to see a better player.”
Stenklyft averaged a double-double with 20.4 points per game and 10.2 rebounds. Against Lodi, Stenklyft scored a season-high 31 points in the loss. Stenklyft also recorded 71 assists, 17 blocks and 42 steals.
Junior Saveea Freeland was named to the all-conference second team. Freeland averaged 11.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
“For a guard, she rebounds really well,” said Pickarts. “Saveea is just such an aggressive kid that sometimes rebounding is more about hustling and going to get it then size, and Saveea did some damage this year on the rebounding.”
Coach Pickarts was also disappointed that the conference coaches didn’t vote senior Kayla Roidt and sophomore Megan Bernhardt on the all-conference team. Pickarts argued that the Blue Jays 8-2 team conference record should have been valued more.