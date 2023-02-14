Senior Kayla Roidt made four field goals to finish with eight points. Senior Gillian Thompson and freshman Finley Tuscic each made a 3-pointer in the second half to score three points. Junior Julia Schneider contributed two points.
Cambridge (14-8 overall, 6-2 conference) is second in the Capitol-South Conference and is on a five game winning streak.
The Blue Jays, the fifth seed, will face Wisconsin Heights in the first round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Cambridge High School. The winner of that game will face Mineral Point at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.
Cambridge 59, Waterloo 46
Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft scored a game-high 25 points in a Cambridge girls basketball 59-46 win over Waterloo at Cambridge High School on Friday, Feb. 10.
Stenklyft scored 10 field goals and made five free throws. In the second half, Stenklyft scored 14 points as the Blue Jays pulled away with the win.
Senior Kayla Roidt scored a season-high 14 points, scoring 10 points in the second half. Roidt sank two 3-pointers and went 4-4 at the free-throw line. Sophomore Megan Bernhardt also reached double figures with 10 points scored.
Junior Saveea Freeland also scored six points for Cambridge, while junior Julia Schneider added four points.
Cambridge is 13-8 overall and 6-2 in the Capitol-South Conference, trailing New Glarus for the top spot.
Cambridge 47, Belleville 43
Sophomore Megan Bernhardt’s jump shot with about four minutes left gave the Cambridge girls basketball a lead they would not relinquish on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
The Blue Jays would hang on to beat Belleville 47-43 at Cambridge High School.
The sophomore tied a season-high 11 points scored with nine points being scored in the second half. Also reaching double figures for Cambridge was junior Saveea Freeland with 15 points and sophomore Brooke Stenklyft added 10 points.
Senior Kayla Roidt scored eight points, junior Mara Brown contributed two points and sophomore Haley Bristol recorded one point.