Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft was a mismatch for the Wisconsin Heights’ defense.

Saveea Freeland and Brooke Stenklyft each score over 20 points; Cambridge girls basketball wins against Mayville

Stenklyft had a game-high 27 points, making 12-19 free throws in a Cambridge girls basketball 70-38 win over Wisconsin Heights on Monday, Feb. 13 at Cambridge High School.

