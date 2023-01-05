Junior Saveea Freeland reached double figures with 16 points scored, while senior Kayla Roidt added nine points. Junior Julia Schneider made a 3-pointer and junior Mara Brown scored a point in the win.
Emily Wollin scored 11 of her team-high 15 points in the second half and Lake Mills’ girls basketball team opened 2023 by beating Cambridge 50-37 in a non-conference game at home on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Sophia Guerrero and Taylor Wollin hit two 3-pointers apiece and both scored 10 points for the Division 3 fourth-ranked L-Cats (10-2). Guerrero scored eight in the first half and Taylor Wollin had eight in the second half.
“We played really well defensively for the most part, but we started fouling a little too much in the second half and putting them on the line more than we should have,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Ryan Lind said. “Sophia was a great spark for us off the bench tonight. She got our offense in gear with a couple 3s early and also showed improvement attacking the rim with confidence.
“The Wollin sisters were steadily making shots and getting teammates involved as usual. Cambridge is a well-coached team that has a bright future.”
For the Blue Jays (6-5), who trailed 30-15 at halftime, Brooke Stenklyft led all scorers with 24 points and Saveea Freeland chipped in 10. Megan Bernhardt (2) and Kayla Roidt (1) also contributed for Cambridge.
Nate Gilbert of the Lake Mills Leader contributed to this story.