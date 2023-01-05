The Cambridge girls basketball team opened up Capitol-South Conference play with a 59-43 win over Belleville on Thursday, Jan. 5 at Belleville High School.

Brooke Stenklyft scores 29 as Cambridge girls basketball wins Fall River Holiday Tournament

Leading the way for the Blue Jays (7-5 overall, 1-0 conference) was sophomore Brooke Stenklyft. Stenklyft scored 30 points, going 11-16 at the free-throw line.

Saveea Freeland scores season-high 27 points; Cambridge girls basketball wins against St. Thomas More
Cambridge wrestling scores five pinfalls against Jefferson

Tags