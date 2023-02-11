hot Brooke Stenklyft scores game-high 25 points, Kayla Roidt and Megan Bernhardt reach double figures in a Cambridge girls basketball win over Waterloo By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Feb 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft scored a game-high 25 points in a Cambridge girls basketball 59-46 win over Waterloo at Cambridge High School on Friday, Feb. 10. Saveea Freeland and Brooke Stenklyft each score over 20 points; Cambridge girls basketball wins against MayvilleStenklyft scored 10 field goals and made five free throws. In the second half, Stenklyft scored 14 points as the Blue Jays pulled away with the win. Jordyn Davis wins 100-yard butterfly; Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim medals in all six events at stateSenior Kayla Roidt scored a season-high 14 points, scoring 10 points in the second half. Roidt sank two 3-pointers and went 4-4 at the free-throw line. Cambridge girls basketball holds off Marshall in Capitol-South matchupSophomore Megan Bernhardt also reached double figures with 10 points scored. Junior Saveea Freeland also scored six points, while junior Julia Schneider added four points. Jared Marty to continue playing baseball at Culver Stockton College in MissouriCambridge is 13-8 overall and 6-2 in the Capitol-South Conference, trailing New Glarus for the top spot. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge Girls Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now New solar projects are landing on Wisconsin's farmlands — and not everyone is happy New coffee and grilled sandwich shop has opened on Main Street in DeForest Milton High grad grows up fast in the Army National Guard Interstate I-90/39 closed after tanker truck rollover Sun Prairie police, Dane County deputies issue warning after $3,500 scam of Bristol woman Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!