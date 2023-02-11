Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft scored a game-high 25 points in a Cambridge girls basketball 59-46 win over Waterloo at Cambridge High School on Friday, Feb. 10.

Stenklyft scored 10 field goals and made five free throws. In the second half, Stenklyft scored 14 points as the Blue Jays pulled away with the win.

