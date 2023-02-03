Cal Fisher needed 18 points to break the all-time Deerfield boys basketball career points record on Friday, Feb. 3.
He got 21.
Cal Fisher needed 18 points to break the all-time Deerfield boys basketball career points record on Friday, Feb. 3.
He got 21.
Fisher surpassed the previous school record set by Blake Ehrke at 1,604 points in a Deerfield boys basketball 81-54 win over Williams Bay on Friday, Feb. 3 in a packed gymnasium at Deerfield High School.
“This was the atmosphere that I wanted to break it in,” said Fisher. “I’m glad I got to break it at home in front of everyone that’s supported me over my career, so I’m happy I got to do it for them. It was more of a community-like achievement than a personal one.”
Coming into the contest, it would’ve been easy for Fisher to get caught up in the record. Fisher said that he was more focused on defeating Williams Bay, the second-best team in conference, than breaking the record.
“I knew we had to win, and it was a big stage,” Fisher added. “I had to step up and I got shots to fall early.”
That mindset paid off as Fisher went 3-3 to start from 3-point territory as the Demons took an early lead they would not relinquish. Fisher then scored a couple of points off fast breaks and converted a free throw to score 14 points in the first half, needing five to break the record.
Fisher wasted little time in the second half to break the record. On the Demons’ first offensive trip down the floor, Fisher made a 3-pointer to bring his career points total to 1,605.
With 15:34 left in the second half, Fisher was fouled on a drive to the rim, nearly getting the shot to fall anyway. Fisher stepped up to the foul line and calmly sank the first free throw.
The senior guard then calmly made the second free throw, becoming the top points-scorer in Deerfield history. After the free throw, Deerfield head coach Nick Krull took a timeout, so the team could celebrate with Fisher.
“He’s a great role model for some of these younger guys on how to do things the right way,” said Krull. “He doesn’t cut corners, he plays extremely hard on not only the offensive end, but also the defensive end. He’s our leader, guys look up to him to lead and he’s done a really good job of leading the program basically since he was a freshman.”
Fisher finished the game with 21 points. The record-setting night by Fisher was one of the many highlights from the win. Many members of the 2018 Deerfield boys state team were in attendance, celebrating their five-year anniversary.
Junior Martin Kimmel tied a career-high with 24 points, scoring 19 points in the first half. Junior Jackson Drobac also tied a career-high with 10 points scored.
“When they play well, I play well and when they don’t play well, I don’t play well,” said Fisher. “It’s a big team game, and when people are rolling, everyone’s rolling.
The play-of-the-game came in the final minute when Deerfield senior Riley Gust drove to the basket and made a layup, spinning 180 degrees in the air. Gust was also being fouled while airborne as a Williams Bay player attempted to take a charge underneath the soaring Gust.
“Not sure how he made it, but it’s great to get some of those guys that work extremely hard in practice for some minutes to play,” said Krull. “When they go in there, we want them to be aggressive because that’s their opportunity to get into the stat sheet… it was definitely the cherry on top of the icing.”
Also contributing for Deerfield was junior Landyn Christianson, who scored seven points. Senior Tommy Lees (5), senior Mason Betthauser (4), sophomore Ben Wetzel (3), senior Pierce Manning (2), Gust (2), junior Eli Key (2) and senior Kalob Kimmel (1) also scored.
Deerfield is 18-3 and 9-0 in the Trailways-South Conference.
Senior Cal Fisher scored 19 points in a boys basketball 66-22 win over Madison Country Day on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Fisher shot 70% from the field and made five 3-pointers. All 13 Demons who suited up scored a basket in the win.
Junior Martin Kimmel had nine points and three steals. Senior Ben Sigurslid scored eight points and collected eight rebounds.
Senior Kalob Kimmel added six points, while junior Kris Hahn and senior Mason Betthauser each scored four points. Junior Jackson Drobac and senior Riley Gust scored three points, while senior Tommy Lees, sophomore Ben Wetzel, senior Pierce Manning, junior Landyn Christianson, and junior Eli Key all contributed two points.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.