In his final season as a Deerfield boys basketball player, Deerfield senior Cal Fisher made it a memorable one.

Cal Fisher
Senior Cal Fisher goes up for a basket against three Mineral Point players. Fisher required a lot of attention from opposing defenses as the Deerfield senior was named as the Trailways-South Conference "Player of the Year" and was named to the all-conference first team. 

Fisher surpassed 1,500 career points scored, broke the all-time Deerfield boys basketball scoring record and led the Demons to a conference title.

Cal Fisher breaks Deerfield boys basketball all-time scoring record with 21 points; Demons win over Williams Bay
Boys basketball awards: Cal Fisher honorable mention for all-state, Fisher and Dayton Lasack named to Trailways-South All-Conference first team; Tommy Lees named to second team and Martin Kimmel an honorable mention
Deerfield boys basketball completes undefeated season in Trailways-South with win over Parkview; enters playoffs on nine-game winning streak
Deerfield boys basketball upsets #1 ranked team in Division 5, Fall River, Cal Fisher scores 36 in win
Martin Kimmel
Junior Martin Kimmel attempts a 3-pointer during the 2022-2023 Deerfield boys basketball season. Kimmel was named to the all-conference first team. 
Martin Kimmel makes eight 3's; scores 24 points in a Deerfield boys basketball win against Johnson Creek
Tommy Lees
Senior guard Tommy Lees drives to the rim against Poynette. Lees was named to the all-conference second team. 
