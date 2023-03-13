Senior Cal Fisher goes up for a basket against three Mineral Point players. Fisher required a lot of attention from opposing defenses as the Deerfield senior was named as the Trailways-South Conference "Player of the Year" and was named to the all-conference first team.
“That award is more of a culmination of his entire career of becoming the school’s leading scorer, playing a lot of fewer games because of covid and just doing it in an efficient manner,” said Deerfield head coach Nick Krull. “For him to get that award is extremely fitting, extremely rewarding and deserving for him.”
Fisher, a unanimous selection on the all-conference first team, averaged 24 points per game, shot 52% from the field, made 38% of his 3-point attempts and scored a season-high 36 points against Fall River.
Fisher also led the Demons with 187 rebounds, 74 steals and 624 points scored this season. Fisher finishes his four-year varsity career with 1,729 points.
Junior Martin Kimmel was also named to the all-conference first team. Kimmel averaged 12.4 points per game, made 43% of his 3-point attempts and scored 323 points this season. Kimmel scored a season-high 24 points against Williams Bay and Johnson Creek.
“The game that will always stick out is the game at Creek where he goes 8 of 11 from three,” said Krull. “Last year with him getting honorable mention, jumping up to the first team is a huge jump and that’s a culmination of the hard work that he puts in, not just in the season, but the offseason as well.”
Senior guard Tommy Lees earned a second team all-conference selection. Lees led the team with 93 assists, while averaging nine points per game. Lees finishes his career with 471 points scored after recording 224 points this season.
“I would’ve liked to have him on the first team, I told them I wouldn’t trade him for any other point guard in our conference,” said Krull. “You saw the resilience in him towards the end of the year. In our first round playoff game, he didn’t play great, but then he went out in the regional final and had 12 assists and six points.”