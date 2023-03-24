Cal Fisher named to Division 4 All-State Team By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Mar 24, 2023 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Deerfield senior Cal Fisher was named to the Boys Division 4 All-State Team. Deerfield boys basketball advances to regional championship on Saturday after holding off Markesan Buy Now Senior Cal Fisher goes up for a shot against Markesan in the playoffs. Fisher was named to the Division 4 All-State Team. Calahan Steed An honorable mention on the all-state team last season, Fisher averaged 24 points per game this season after averaging 20 points per game as a junior. Here’s what’s happening at Deerfield Community CenterFisher was a three-time all-conference first team selection, while taking second team all-conference honors as a freshman. Heavy on talent and experience, Deerfield baseball expected to compete with the very best in Division 3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deerfield Boys Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Sun Prairie Plan Commission backs Dave’s Guitar Shop, Cousins, third Starbucks Wisconsin’s renewable energy wave is prompting some farmers to lease land for fields of solar panels Developer breaks ground on Poynette's Point Gardens Ganske speaks to Sun Prairie school board about cease and desist letter Cambridge football coach Michael Klingbeil steps down as football coach and will be stepping down from athletic director's position Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!