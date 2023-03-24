Deerfield senior Cal Fisher was named to the Boys Division 4 All-State Team.

Deerfield boys basketball advances to regional championship on Saturday after holding off Markesan
Cal Fisher
Buy Now

Senior Cal Fisher goes up for a shot against Markesan in the playoffs. Fisher was named to the Division 4 All-State Team. 

An honorable mention on the all-state team last season, Fisher averaged 24 points per game this season after averaging 20 points per game as a junior.

Here’s what’s happening at Deerfield Community Center
Heavy on talent and experience, Deerfield baseball expected to compete with the very best in Division 3

Tags