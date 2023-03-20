“We’ve got some young talent coming back, and there’s good and bad to that,” said Cambridge head coach Larry Martin. “Obviously they’re experienced at the varsity level, but they can still make mistakes that younger players can make. We have the talent to compete in the conference, but there may be times where we have a little bit of a rough spot during the year.”
The Blue Jays return a pair of sophomore all-conference honorable mentions in Kiefer Parish and Clayton Stenjem. Stenjem batted .300 with nine walks, 15 hits and five RBIs, while Parish hit .279 with eight stolen bases and scored 20 runs.
Another all-conference player that returns to the lineup is junior Devin Schuchart. Schuchart is expected to take over as the ace on the pitching staff after the graduations of Jared Marty and Tucker Tesdal.
While Schuchart earned second team all-conference as a designated hitter, the junior went 4-2 on the mound with an ERA of 1.58 with 43 strikeouts.
“He shut down a team in Johnson Creek that went to sectionals, he pitched really well against Westby,” said Martin. “He gained the experience he needed last year and he’s going to be a solid number one this year.”
Along with Schuchart on the mound, Martin believes pitching will be the strength of the Blue Jays this season. Martin expects Stenjem, Parish, junior Carter Lund, freshman Jett Horton, freshman Cal Nottestad, junior Brayden Lund and junior Owen Bernhardt to get opportunities to pitch.
“They say the best sign of an excellent baseball team is strength defensively up the middle, so with Carter at catcher, Marco manning the one of the middle infield positions and Owen in center, we’re just as set as anybody,” said Martin.
Cambridge opens the season on Tuesday, March 28 at 5 p.m. at Fall River High School.