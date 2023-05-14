In the first game, Cambridge won 4-1 against Richland Center. Junior Devin Schuchart earned the win with six innings pitched, recording three strikeouts. Junior Brayden Lund recorded the save in the seventh, getting Richland Center to ground into a double play to end the game.
Junior Owen Bernhardt hit an RBI double in the bottom of the first inning to score junior Marco Damiani. Bernhardt scored on an RBI groundout from Schuchart in the third, making the score 2-0.
In the fourth, Damiani hit an RBI single to score senior Benny Blanchar and then Damiani scored on an RBI single from Bernhardt. Bernhardt finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
In the second game, junior Carter Lund and freshman Jett Horton held Itaca to five hits in a 5-0 win. Lund earned the win with four innings pitched and five strikeouts. Horton pitched three innings in relief, recording four strikeouts.
Carter Lund hit an RBI single in the top of the fourth inning, scoring sophomore Kiefer Parish. Later in the inning, Blanchar hit an RBI single to score Schuchart, giving Cambridge a 2-0 lead.
Carter Lund then hit a two-run single in the fifth, scoring Parish and Damiani. In the sixth, Bernhardt drove in Horton on an RBI fielder’s choice for Cambridge’s fifth run. Carter Lund led the offense with three RBIs, going 2-for-4 in the win.