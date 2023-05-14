Strong pitching helped the Cambridge baseball team sweep the Ithaca Tournament on Saturday, May 13 at Ithaca High School.

Lions will hold car cruise to benefit Miracle League of Dane County

In the first game, Cambridge won 4-1 against Richland Center. Junior Devin Schuchart earned the win with six innings pitched, recording three strikeouts. Junior Brayden Lund recorded the save in the seventh, getting Richland Center to ground into a double play to end the game.

Cambridge track and field competes at Raider Invite
Benny Blanchar's walk-off single in the eighth puts Cambridge in first place over New Glarus
Matt Kenseth joins NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers list

Tags