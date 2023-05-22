Three pitchers on the Cambridge baseball team pitched a shutout in a 13-0 win over Wisconsin Dells on Monday, May 22 at Wisconsin Dells High School.

Junior Devin Schuchart picked up the win with four innings pitched, while sophomore Clayton Stenjem pitched two innings and junior Owen Bernhardt pitched the seventh.

