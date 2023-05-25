The Cambridge baseball team rolled to a 9-2 victory over Kenosha Christian Life in the first round of the Division 3 Regionals on Thursday, May 25 at Cambridge High School.

Junior Marco Damiani recorded an RBI single in the bottom of the third inning, scoring freshman Jett Horton.

