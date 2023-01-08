hot CAMBRIDGE BOYS BASKETBALL Cambridge boys basketball defeated by New Glarus in conference opener By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jan 8, 2023 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cambridge boys basketball team dropped its Capitol-South Conference opener to New Glarus in a 51-41 loss on Friday, Jan. 6 at New Glarus High School. Matt Buckman scores 37 in Cambridge boys basketball overtime loss to River ValleyCambridge sophomore Matt Buckman had a game-high 17 points. Buckman was the lone Blue Jay to reach double figures. Matt Buckman scores 23, Devin Schuchart adds 15, Cambridge boys basketball holds off JeffersonJunior Devin Schuchart added eight points, sophomore Drew Holzhueter scored seven, senior Nick Buckman recorded five and freshman Jett Horton contributed four points. Brooke Stenklyft scores 30; Cambridge girls basketball opens conference play with win against BellevilleFor New Glarus, Max Parman recorded 16 points.Cambridge is 4-5 overall and 0-1 in the Capitol-South Conference. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge Boys Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Argument ends with Lodi man charged with felony strangulation Paulson Road to become throughway in McFarland as reconstruction plans approved Sun Prairie West High School's "Grease" receives 11 Jerry nominations Madison teen arrested after high-speed chase through Lodi Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, Sunshine Place announce merger Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!