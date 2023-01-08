The Cambridge boys basketball team dropped its Capitol-South Conference opener to New Glarus in a 51-41 loss on Friday, Jan. 6 at New Glarus High School.

Matt Buckman scores 37 in Cambridge boys basketball overtime loss to River Valley

Cambridge sophomore Matt Buckman had a game-high 17 points. Buckman was the lone Blue Jay to reach double figures.

Matt Buckman scores 23, Devin Schuchart adds 15, Cambridge boys basketball holds off Jefferson
Brooke Stenklyft scores 30; Cambridge girls basketball opens conference play with win against Belleville

Tags