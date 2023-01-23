The Cambridge boys basketball team used the long ball to pull away with a 55-35 non-conference win over Randolph on Monday, Jan. 23 at Randolph High School.

The Blue Jays (7-7 overall, 1-3 conference) made nine 3-pointers in the win. Sophomore Matt Buckman made three 3’s, leading the Blue Jays with 15 points.

