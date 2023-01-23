Junior Devin Schuchart (5), freshman Jett Horton (4) and senior Elliot Kozler (3) also contributed for Cambridge.
Cambridge 54, Waterloo 32
The Cambridge boys basketball team won its first conference game of the season with a 54-32 win over Waterloo on Friday, Jan. 20 at Waterloo High School.
Sophomore Matt Buckman had a game-high 16 points. The Blue Jays held Waterloo to just nine points in the second half.
Sophomore Drew Holzhueter reached double figures by scoring 12 points. Senior Nick Buckman made five field goals, scoring 10 points. Freshman Jett Horton added nine points, junior Devin Schuchart recorded five points and senior Elliot Kolzer scored two points.
Belleville 88, Cambridge 59
The Cambridge boys basketball team had no answer for the hot-shooting of the Belleville Wildcats in the first half.
The Wildcats (9-4 overall, 3-0 conference) made five 3’s in the first half en route to an 88-59 win over the Blue Jays (5-7, 0-3) on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Belleville High School.
Kaden DeSmet of Belleville scored 13 points in the first half, finishing with a game-high 23 points. Jackson Scholey recorded 10 points in the first half, ending the game with 14 points.
For Cambridge, sophomore Drew Holzhueter had a career-high 19 points in the loss. Sophomore Matt Buckman reached double figures with 17 points scored.
Senior Nick Buckman (7), freshman Jett Horton (7), junior Marco Damiani (3), junior Owen Bernhardt (2) and junior Devin Schuchart (2) also contributed for the Blue Jays.