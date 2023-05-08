Kian Bystol-Flores
Buy Now

Cambridge sophomore Kian Bystol-Flores hits an approach shot during Friday's Luther Prep Phoenix Invitational at the Watertown Country Club. Bystol-Flores shot 74 to finish third individually for the Blue Jays, who shot 322 to place second as a team.

The University School of Milwaukee edged Cambridge by one stroke to win the Luther Prep Phoenix Invitational on Friday, May 5 at the Watertown Country Club.

Cambridge boys golf wins at the Columbus Country Club

Senior Emery Endres earned medalist honors with a 71 to lead University School. Junior teammate Charlie Darrow earned runner-up honors with a 73 for the Wildcats, who posted a winning total of 321.

Jett Horton pitches shutout as Cambridge baseball wins seventh game in a row
Cambridge track and field medals in 12 events at Deerfield Classic
Home Talent: Utica defeats Cambridge in season opener

Tags