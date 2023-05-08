Cambridge sophomore Kian Bystol-Flores hits an approach shot during Friday's Luther Prep Phoenix Invitational at the Watertown Country Club. Bystol-Flores shot 74 to finish third individually for the Blue Jays, who shot 322 to place second as a team.
Leading Cambridge was sophomore Kian Bystol-Flores with a 74, good for third individually. Senior Nick Buckman placed fourth with a 77. Junior Cade Nottestad took sixth with a 78. Sophomore Andrew Smith tied for 15th with a 93. Sophomore Matt Buckman shot 102.
Sophomore Kian Bystol-Flores (74) and Cade Nottestad (78) finished in first place. Senior Nick Buckman (75) and sophomore Matt Buckman (81) took second place.
The Blue Jays shot a combined score of 308.
Lake Ripley
Wind gusts over 30 mph did not stop the Cambridge boys golf team from shooting a season low score of 150 to win the Capitol Conference mini-meet on Tuesday, May 2 by 23 strokes at the Lake Ripley Country Club.
Sophomore Kian Bystol-Flores two-under par to earn medalist honors with a 33. Senior Nick Buckman and junior Cade Nottestad both tied for second with a 36, finishing one-over par.
Sophomore Matt Buckman scored a 45 to tie for 11th, and sophomore Andrew Smith’s score of 48 was not used in the team tally.
Team scores: Cambridge 150, Columbus 173, Lodi 175, New Glarus 186, Monticello 187, Lakeside Lutheran 188, Watertown Luther Prep 192, Lake Mills 203, Wisconsin Heights 213.