Last season was a pretty good year for the Cambridge boys golf team.

Kian Bystol-Flores
Buy Now

Sophomore Kian Bystol-Flores hits a tee shot at the WIAA Division 3 State Golf Championship. Bystol-Flores, along with three other golfers, returns to the roster with state experience. 

Winning the Capitol Conference title, the Williams Bay Regional and the Abundant Life Christian Sectional, the Blue Jays filled up the trophy case.

Cambridge boys golf wins Williams Bay regional; advances to sectionals
WIAA boys golf: Cambridge caps stellar campaign with second-place finish at state
Nick Buckman and Kian Bystol-Flores compete at Wisconsin Junior Boys Championships
Matt Buckman named to the Capitol-South All-Conference first team; Drew Holzhueter and Nick Buckman named as honorable mentions
Cambridge library hosts special story time
Cambridge boys golf takes first at Columbus; Blue Jays earn medalist honors at other events

Tags