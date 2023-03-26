Last season was a pretty good year for the Cambridge boys golf team.
Winning the Capitol Conference title, the Williams Bay Regional and the Abundant Life Christian Sectional, the Blue Jays filled up the trophy case.
Now the Blue Jays want to add one more championship to that trophy case.
The Division 3 State Championship.
The Blue Jays, who placed second in the Division 3 State Championship last season, return four golfers from their varsity lineup.
“The experience of playing at state should help us this season,” said Cambridge head coach Travis Galston. “The boys have taken that taste of getting second, and have been working really hard this offseason.”
Nick Buckman and Kian Bystol-Flores were the top two golfers on the Blue Jays last season.
Buckman, who enters his senior year, earned medalist honors at the conference championship. Bystol-Flores, a sophomore, earned medalist honors at the Edelweiss Chalet Country Club. Buckman and Bystol-Flores finished first and second respectively at regionals, and both took top-five at sectionals.
Cambridge also brings back junior Cade Nottestad and sophomore Matt Buckman. Both golfers tied for 10th individually at the state championship.
“I think all four returning guys will have a better year than last,” said Galston. “They really took getting second place as motivation this offseason to not have that feeling again. The sky's the limit for these kids, and they aren't shy of putting in the work to get better.”
With Max Heth graduating from the roster, Coach Galston anticipates junior Christophe Hughes, freshman Frank Manakas and sophomore Andrew Smith to compete for the final varsity spot.
Cambridge opens the season on Monday, April 3 at 3:30 p.m. at the Columbus Country Club.
