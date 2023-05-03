The Cambridge boys golf team competed in pairs at the Golf Course of Lawsonia on Wednesday, May 3.

Cambridge baseball rallies to defeat Wisconsin Heights

Sophomore Kian Bystol-Flores (74) and Cade Nottestad (78) finished in first place. Senior Nick Buckman (75) and sophomore Matt Buckman (81) took second place.

Kian Bystol-Flores earns medalist honors; Cambridge boys golf shoots season-low score at Lake Ripley

Tags