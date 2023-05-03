hot Cambridge boys golf scores 1-2 pairing finish at Green Lake By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email May 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cambridge boys golf team competed in pairs at the Golf Course of Lawsonia on Wednesday, May 3. Cambridge baseball rallies to defeat Wisconsin HeightsSophomore Kian Bystol-Flores (74) and Cade Nottestad (78) finished in first place. Senior Nick Buckman (75) and sophomore Matt Buckman (81) took second place. Kian Bystol-Flores earns medalist honors; Cambridge boys golf shoots season-low score at Lake RipleyThe Blue Jays shot a combined score of 308. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge Boys Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Sun Prairie School Board hears complaints about district mishandling of locker room incident Sun Prairie female teen referred to district attorney after police standoff Lodi School District, parents explore limits of openness and transparency in emails and record requests Waunakee man receives nine months jail OWI-3, with weapons charge dropped McFarland track: 4x100 relay boys team breaks 37-year old school record at Fort Atkinson Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!