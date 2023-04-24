The Cambridge boys golf team placed second with a score of 167 at the third Capitol Conference mini-meet held Monday, April 24 at the Lodi Country Club.
Lodi won the team title by firing 162.
Nick Buckman led the Blue Jays with a round of 38 to claim medalist honors by two shots. Cade Nottestad shot 40 to tie for second with a pair of Blue Devils players. Kian Bystol-Flores (42) and Matt Buckman (47) also scored.
Team scores: Lodi 162, Cambridge 167, Monticello 182, Lakeside Lutheran 187, New Glarus 194, Columbus 196, Luther Prep 197, Lake Mills 200, Wisconsin Heights incomplete.
Nate Gilbert of the Jefferson Daily Union contributed to this article.
Catholic Memorial
The Blue Jays shot a superb round of 317 in snowy and windy conditions to finish second at the Catholic Memorial Crusader Classic at Broadlands Golf Club on Saturday, April 22.
Sophomore Kian Bystol-Flores and senior Nick Buckman both shot 2-over 74s to tie for second individually. Junior Cade Nottestad carded a 75 to tie for fifth. Sophomore Andrew Smith rounded out the team’s tally with a round of 94. Freshman Francis Manakas’ round of 96 was not counted.
Milwaukee Marquette, the fifth-ranked team in the Division 1 Coaches Poll, shot 312 to win the team title. Arrowhead, ranked fourth in D1, shot 319 to place third.
Brookfield Academy junior Ben Book won medalist honors with a round of 2-under 70.
Team scores: 1, Marquette 312; 2, Cambridge 317; 3, Arrowhead 319; 4, Pewaukee 324; 5, Waukesha West 326; 6, Catholic Memorial 334; 7, Kettle Moraine VR 340; 8, Oconomowoc VR 340; 9, Waukesha North VR 342; 10, Brookfield Academy 342; 11, Catholic Memorial VR 365; 12, Wisconsin Lutheran 377; 13, The Prairie School 391; 14, Horicon 400; 15, Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 418; 16, Waukesha South 418.
Lake Mills Golf Club
High winds did not deter the Blue Jays as the Cambridge boys golf team cruised to a 19-stroke win at the Capitol Conference Mini-Meet held at the Lake Mills Golf Club on Thursday, April 20.
Senior Nick Buckman led the Blue Jays by shooting one-over par with a 37. Sophomore Kian Bystol-Flores scored a 38 and junior Cade Nottestad earned a 41.
Sophomore Matt Buckman carded a 46, while freshman Frank Manakas scored a 49, which was not used in the team tally.
Cambridge shot a team score of 162.
