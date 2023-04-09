hot CAMBRIDGE BOYS GOLF Cambridge boys golf wins Elkhorn Invitational to open the season By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Apr 9, 2023 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Four Blue Jays made the top 10 as the Cambridge boys golf team won the Elkhorn Invitational on Saturday, April 8 at Evergreen Country Club. Cambridge boys golf ready to contend for Division 3 state titleSenior Nick Buckman finished fourth overall with a score of 80. Also making the top five was junior Cade Nottestad and sophomore Matt Buckman. Both players shot an 82 to tie for fifth. Cambridge baseball combines to throw a no-hitter in blowout win against Monticello/AlbanySophomore Kian Bystol-Flores finished one stroke behind Buckman and Nottestad, tying for seventh with a score of 83. Freshman Francis Manakas scored a 104, which was dropped from the team tally. Cambridge voters approve $2.4 million school district referendumEverett Schroeder of Kohler earned medalist honors with a score of 74. Cambridge earned a score of 327, finishing 10 strokes ahead of Westosha Central (337) for first place. Cambridge track and field wins three events at Dana Waddell Invitational Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge Boys Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Meet the candidates for the Waunakee Board of Education Kamoku, Goldsberry defeat incumbents for Sun Prairie School Board Former DeForest church staff member sentenced to prison for child enticement Deputies investigating shots fired at Town of Burke bar Police confirm Madison homicide suspects were arrested in Sun Prairie Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!