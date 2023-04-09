Four Blue Jays made the top 10 as the Cambridge boys golf team won the Elkhorn Invitational on Saturday, April 8 at Evergreen Country Club.

Senior Nick Buckman finished fourth overall with a score of 80. Also making the top five was junior Cade Nottestad and sophomore Matt Buckman. Both players shot an 82 to tie for fifth.

