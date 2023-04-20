hot Cambridge boys golf wins mini-meet at Lake Mills By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Apr 20, 2023 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save High winds did not deter the Blue Jays as the Cambridge boys golf team cruised to a 19-stroke win at the Capitol Conference Mini-Meet held at the Lake Mills Golf Club on Thursday, April 20. Hannah Larson, Kayla Roidt and Megan Bernhardt each record three RBIs in a Cambridge softball win over BellevilleSenior Nick Buckman led the Blue Jays by shooting one-over par with a 37. Sophomore Kian Bystol-Flores scored a 38 and junior Cade Nottestad earned a 41. Brayden Lund records five RBIs, Devin Schuchart pitches six innings; Cambridge baseball holds off BellevilleSophomore Matt Buckman carded a 46, while freshman Frank Manakas scored a 49, which was not used in the team tally. Kiefer Parish named to Eastern Suburban All-Conference first team; Matt Buckman named to second team and honorable mentionCambridge shot a team score of 162. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge Boys Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Dane man killed, Lodi man arrested on vehicular homicide after three-vehicle crash in Dane DeForest man sentenced to three years prison for gun incident and eight other cases Chasing Sunsets: a McFarland photographer captures the village in a golden light Lodi couple recognized for contributions and local celebrity Luminous Rose ready to blossom in Waterloo; storefront set to open May 6 Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!