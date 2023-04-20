High winds did not deter the Blue Jays as the Cambridge boys golf team cruised to a 19-stroke win at the Capitol Conference Mini-Meet held at the Lake Mills Golf Club on Thursday, April 20.

Hannah Larson, Kayla Roidt and Megan Bernhardt each record three RBIs in a Cambridge softball win over Belleville

Senior Nick Buckman led the Blue Jays by shooting one-over par with a 37. Sophomore Kian Bystol-Flores scored a 38 and junior Cade Nottestad earned a 41.

Brayden Lund records five RBIs, Devin Schuchart pitches six innings; Cambridge baseball holds off Belleville
Kiefer Parish named to Eastern Suburban All-Conference first team; Matt Buckman named to second team and honorable mention

Tags